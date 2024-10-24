MOUN Condemns Attack On Police, Killing Of Officer

Share

The Motorcycle Operators Union of Nigeria (MOUN), Lagos State Branch has condemned the killing of a policeman at WEMPCO Junction, Mobil Road, Agege Lagos.

The Publicity Secretary, of MOUN, Lagos State Branch, in a statement yesterday, Comrade Raji Rasak, said that the incident which occurred on Saturday, October 19, in which a police team came under heavy attack by some commercial motorcyclists, and during which a senior police officer was killed by a mob was an unfortunate one.

Comrade Rasak said the incident, according to media reports and as confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, occurred when a commercial motorcyclist rammed into the rear of a goodsladen truck, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist.

In the immediate aftermath of that accident, commercial motorcyclists in the area reportedly massed-up, poised to visit instantaneous mob justice on the driver of the truck, and the truck itself, by attempting to torch it.

