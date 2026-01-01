Mouka’s CCO Gets Award For Excellence, Industry Contribution

The Chief Commercial Officer, Mouka, Oladimeji Adekunle Osingunwa, has been selected to receive the Creative & Branding Icon Award 2025 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to brand development and the evolution of Nigeria’s commercial landscape.

The award, organised by Marketing Space, Nigeria’s foremost brands and marketing communications magazine and conveners of the Brand Handlers Summit & Awards, follows a rigorous evaluation by a distinguished panel of industry assessors.

Osingunwa’s work was adjudged to be truly exceptional for its originality, strategic depth, and measurable impact on brand growth, consumer and customer engagement. Widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s Commercial Icons, Osingunwa exemplifies strategic brilliance and transformative leadership.

As Chief Commercial Officer at Mouka Ltd, he has played a pivotal role in strengthening brand equity, refining go-to-market strategies, deepening consumer relevance, and driving sustainable commercial growth in a highly competitive environment.

Born in Ketu, Kosofe, Lagos State, and rooted in Ilishan Remo, Ogun State, Osingunwa’s formative years were shaped by resilience, cultural grounding, and exposure to diverse experiences.

These influences continue to define his people-centred leadership style and his belief in building brands by first building people.