Mouka Wins 2025 Pitcher Awards For Creative Excellence, Impact

Share

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading brand of sleep solutions, has announced its double win at the prestigious Pitcher awards 2025, clinching a Silver in the Use of Integrated Media and a Bronze in Excellence in Media Execution.

These accolades, according to Head of Marketing of Mouka, Tolu Olanipekun, reaffirmed Mouka’s commitment to delivering innovative and impactful campaigns that resonate with its audience while at the same time also, maintaining a strong focus on quality and creativity.

Tolu Olanipekun, while speaking on the Pitcher awards, explained that the award is now in its eighth year.

He stated that the Pitcher awards is one of Africa’s most distinguished platforms for recognising outstanding creative work across the continent and the African diaspora.

According to Olanipekun, with the 2025 winners announcement, there will be a showcase of the best campaigns at the global Cannes Lions Festival today.

While speaking on the Silver award for Use of Integrated Media, Head of Marketing of Mouka

explained that Mouka was awarded for its exceptional ability to blend various media channels—digital, outdoor, radio, and print—into a unified and compelling campaign narrative.

“This recognition highlights Mouka’s strength in delivering cohesive brand storytelling that cuts across platforms and effectively connects with diverse Nigerian audiences.

“In addition, Mouka earned a Bronze award for Excellence in Media Execution, acknowledging the strategic selection and expert deployment of media platforms that contributed to the Good Sleep Better Life campaign success.

“This achievement was bolstered with the role played by OMD Media Reach, Mouka’s media buying agency, whose precision in media planning and execution enhanced the campaign’s visibility and overall performance,” Olanipekun added.

Also commenting on the recognition, Head of Marketing of Mouka, Tolu Olanipekun said: “We are deeply honoured to receive these prestigious awards, which reflect our dedication to crafting campaigns that are both creatively inspiring and strategically sound.

“These wins are a testament to the synergy between our internal marketing team and our external agency partners, particularly OMD Media Reach, who have played an integral role in bringing our brand vision to life.”

The Pitcher Awards are judged by independent juries composed of leading professionals from across Africa. Each jury evaluates only the submissions within its category, ensuring fairness and objectivity.

Jurors are required to recuse themselves from entries where any conflict of interest exists.

This rigorous process guarantees that every piece of work is assessed on its own merit and creative value.

By participating in the Pitcher Awards, brands like Mouka gain international visibility and contribute to the broader narrative of Africa’s creative excellence.

This year’s recognition adds to Mouka’s growing list of achievements as it continues to innovate in the sleep and wellness industry, placing the needs of its consumers at the heart of its messaging.

“As a proudly Nigerian brand, this recognition at a pan-African level motivates us to keep raising the bar,” added Olanipekun.

“We see creativity not only as a tool for communication, but as a powerful driver of change and connection – especially in a category as personal and essential as sleep.”

Share