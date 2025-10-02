Mouka: We’re Committed To Innovation, Consumer Satisfaction, Wellness

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of quality sleep solutions has disclosed that its new state-of-the-art Mouka Sleep Gallery in Lagos is a testament to the company’s longstanding reputation as a trusted brand in Nigeria for over six decades.

Mouka’s Chief Commercial Officer (COO), Dimeji Osingunwa, who made this known at the launch of the Mouka Sleep Gallery in Lagos recently, said that the gallery was more than a showroom and a statement of the company’s commitment to innovation, consumer satisfaction, and wellness in the country. “At Mouka, we believe quality sleep is not a luxury but a necessity,” Osingunwa said. “This gallery is more than a showroom, it’s a statement of our commitment to innovation, consumer satisfaction, and wellness.

We want every Nigerian to have access to the science of good sleep,” he added. Drawing on his familiar public voice that often blends business insight with consumer advocacy, Osingunwa stressed that the gallery embodied Mouka’s push to expand access while deepening consumer engagement. “We are not just selling mattresses.

We are creating a culture of healthy living, because sleep is one of the three pillars of wellness alongside diet and exercise. That is why we continue to invest in spaces like this, where consumers can feel, test, and choose the right solutions for their unique needs,” he added.

Osingunwa also linked the new retail initiative to Mouka’s broader sustainability goals, saying: “Sustainability is no longer optional for forward-looking businesses. “From our eco-friendly production processes to recyclable packaging, and now our consumer-centric retail spaces, we are aligning every step of our value chain with global best practices.

This is how Mouka stays relevant after 65 years, by constantly reinventing while staying true to our promise of comfort.”