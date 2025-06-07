Mouka Rewards Top Performing Partners With Cape Town World Of Comfort 2025

Share

Nigeria’s leading brand of sleep solu- tions, Mouka, has reaffirmed its commitment to its business partners through the just concluded World of Com- fort 2025 Business Partner Reward Trip to Cape Town, South Africa.

The trip was part of a wider promotional campaign that rewarded top performing partners for their loyalty, hard work, and contributions to Mouka’s continued market leadership. The three-month reward programme saw 42 business partners emerge as win- ners. Of these, 35 qualified for a luxurious all-expenses-paid trip to Cape Town, South Africa.

While seven partners achieved the milestone for a grand trip to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Trips are part of Mouka’s ongoing efforts to recognise and celebrate trade part- ners, who serve as the backbone of its dis- tribution and sales network across Nigeria.

According to the Chief Commercial Of- ficer of Mouka Limited, Dimeji Osingunwa, “At Mouka, we see our trade partners as a part of the Mouka family.

We have and continue to invest significantly in ensuring the relationship remains mutually beneficial. ‘‘From scholarships and health packag- es, tricycles, logistics trucks to high-end electronics, Mouka has always gone be- yond business to reward loyalty.”

He further stated, “Follow- ing the success of our previous reward trips to Dubai, United Kingdom, Marrakech and Casa- blanca, we responded to popular demand by organising another unforgettable experience in Cape Town.

‘‘It was a time for our partners to unwind, recharge, and enjoy the fruits of their labour. As we always say at Mouka, good rest is required to safeguard one’s well-being, and what better way to embody this philosophy than a trip to Cape Town?”

Mouka’s Trade Marketing Manager, Mr Debo Adenola, shared highlights from the recently concluded trip, as he noted, “the itinerary for the trip was carefully curated to blend relaxation with cultural immersion, noting that the business partners enjoyed a guided city tour and scenic views from the iconic Table Mountain, a thrilling wildlife safari at the Aquila Private Game Reserve, visits to historic and cultural land- marks, shopping at popular malls, visiting waterfronts.”

Mrs Folasade Wilhelm, a Mouka exclusive distributor, trading as Abisoye Stores in Abeokuta, has been with Mouka for over 35 years. She disclosed, “trading with Mouka has been one of the most rewarding decisions of my life,” she said.

“From my profits, I’ve sent my children to study abroad, built houses, and travelled the world. “I deeply appreciate Mouka’s unwaver- ing support and pray for their continued success.”

Miss Jescil Oyebueke of Bed City Ventures in Port Harcourt, described the trip as, “simply amazing,” expressing gratitude for the opportunity to explore the beauty of Cape Town with fellow partners.

Reflecting on the impact of the promotion, Mouka’s COO Mr Osingunwa, stated that the initiative had met its objectives. “Our trade partners have shown renewed enthusiasm and commitment to Mouka’s growth trajectory. We’re proud of the re- sults and excited about the future,” he said.

Share