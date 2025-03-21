MoU: NNPP Writes INEC, IGP, Kwankwaso, Galadima 

Share

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has sent a letter to the Kwankwasiya Group and The National Movement (TNM), reminding them to respect the termination of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that ended in 2023.

The letter dated March 20, 2025, and titled “Reminder: Notice of Withdrawal from MoU,” the NNPP insists that leaders of the group Rabiu Kwankwaso and Buba Galadima must acknowledge that the MoU, which the party entered into in the run-up to the 2023 presidential elections, is no longer in force.

New Telegraph reports that the Inspector General of Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were copied on the letter, which was jointly signed by the Founder and Chairman of the NNPP Board of Trustees, Boniface Aniebonam, and the party’s National Chairman, Agbo Major.

Recall that the NNPP had entered into an MoU with the Kwankwasiya Group, led by Kwankwaso, and TNM, led by Galadima, to use the party’s platform for the 2023 presidential elections, with Kwankwaso as the party’s flag bearer.

The MoU was meant to terminate after the election, but controversies arose when, in July 2023, the party formally notified the groups of the MoU’s termination.

Angered by this termination, the groups refused to acknowledge the agreement and continued to operate as if they were still part of the party.

This defiance led to the expulsion of some individuals for engaging in anti-party activities.

In the letter, the NNPP stated: “Please refer to our earlier letter of 28/7/2023, wherein we duly communicated our withdrawal from the Memorandum of Understanding previously entered into by you—the KWANKWASYA GROUP—and the NNPP. It has since come to our notice that you are still holding yourselves out as an integral part of the NNPP membership and leadership.

“You must forthwith desist from this fraudulent and heinous posturing because the structure and leadership of the NNPP have, since 28 July 2023, reverted to the original founders and leaders of the Party.

“You are advised to be properly guided and desist from deceiving unsuspecting members of the public.”

