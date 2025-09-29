Motorists, Traders Lament Heavy Losses As Benin–Sapele Road Repairs Drag On

Residents, motorists, and business owners along the Benin–Sapele Road have expressed deep frustration over the slow pace of repair works, lamenting the heavy economic and personal losses caused by the prolonged project.

The road, which stretches from the Benin by-pass to the Ologbo–Koko junction, began showing signs of severe deterioration as far back as 2018. Many attribute the current condition to poor drainage design and lack of proper maintenance. Over the years, the situation has worsened, with several sections now almost impassable.

Although the Edo State Government has taken over a segment of the rehabilitation earlier handled by Levant Construction, and about 5.5 kilometres of stone base and reinforced concrete pavement have reportedly been completed, residents say progress remains painfully slow.

Political wrangling between the state and federal governments over responsibility for the much-needed palliative works has also contributed to the delays. The Benin–Sapele Road remains a key artery linking the western region to the South-South corridor, making its dilapidated state a major concern for commuters and businesses.

For Igbinovia Lucky, a resident of Ogheghe near the by-pass, commuting has become a daily ordeal since he moved into the area in 2022.

“Since I parked into my apartment in 2022, it has been a nightmare coming to the city and going back home at the close of work,” he said.

He described the traffic situation as unbearable, especially during rush hours.

“More time is spent on the road, especially in the evenings when workers are going back home. Most times, a journey that ordinarily should take 30 to 45 minutes lasts up to five or six hours just from my place of work at the government secretariat to Ogheghe,” he lamented.