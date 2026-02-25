Motorists Stranded As Protest Erupts On Owo-Akure Expressway 

Motorists have been left stranded on Wednesday, 25 February, 2026 on the Owo–Akure Expressway, Ondo State as residents of Uso community protest the alleged abduction of five worshippers by suspected gunmen who reportedly invaded a Celestial Church in the community in the early hours of Wednesday.

However, the Ondo State Police Command as part of its rescue operations on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of one suspected informant linked to the incident.

The suspect is currently assisting security agencies with ongoing investigations.

While confirming the abduction, the police in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Jimoh Abayomi, the incident occurred at about 12:50 a.m. on February 25, 2026, at a church located along the Uso/Owo Expressway.

The attackers reportedly whisked the victims away to an unknown destination.

The statement noted that upon receiving the report, operatives of the command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, swiftly mobilized to the scene in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and local vigilante groups to commence coordinated rescue operations.