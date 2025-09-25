Vehicular and business activities were brought to a standstill in several parts of Lagos State on Wednesday following hours of heavy rainfall that triggered flash floods across multiple communities.

The downpour severely impacted flood-prone areas, including Maryland, Lekki, Ogba, and Ikorodu, where roads and residential areas were submerged, leaving many residents and motorists stranded.

Videos circulating on social media showed residents wading through flooded streets, while motorists were forced to navigate slowly through waterlogged roads. In some cases, vehicles broke down, worsening the already chaotic gridlock.

At Olatunji Street in Maryland, the overflow of a canal cut off access to the adjoining Mende community. A resident, Chinasa Nnadi, lamented that flooding in the area had persisted for years.

“This has been happening for as long as I can remember. Vehicles can’t move, and some residents even swim to their homes. Many families eventually relocate because of the constant floods,” she said.

A business owner, Mr Kalu, who has lived in the area for three years, explained how quickly the flood spread across his street.

“I watched as water flowed into people’s homes and shops. My own shop was also affected,” he recounted.

Similarly, Christiana, a church member in the community, narrated how floodwaters destroyed the church’s musical instruments.

“When the canal overflows, it floods the church, sometimes reaching half the building. This time, we lost a lot of instruments,” she said.

The situation compounded woes for commuters, particularly at known flood hotspots like the Ogba-Wempco junction. A commuter, Tunji Abass, described how traffic delays worsened.

“Vehicles crawled because of the flooded portions. Some drivers even had water flowing into their cars. The government really needs to act fast,” he said.

Another resident, Victor Obinna, who works in Ikate, revealed that he often resorts to sleeping in his office during heavy rains to avoid gridlock.

“I sometimes arrive at work completely soaked. Other times, I stay at the office all week to escape the floods,” he added.

The Lagos State Government, in reaction, sympathised with residents and assured them that long-term solutions were underway.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, acknowledged Lagos’ vulnerability to flooding as a coastal city but stressed that the government had invested in drainage systems, desilting, and enforcement of environmental laws.

He explained that flooding in Lekki’s Kusenla area was caused by a technical challenge with drainage elevation, adding that a new pumping station had been approved. Similarly, he blamed flooding near the House on the Rock church on illegal constructions on floodplains and indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

“Clear infractions were observed in many of the videos shared. The government will ensure that illegal structures, obstructions, and unapproved reclamations are promptly removed,” Wahab said.

The commissioner further appealed for public cooperation:

“Residents must keep the environment clean, avoid dumping refuse in drains, and stop building on floodplains. The flooding was a flash incident in some parts of the state and has since receded. Together, we can build a safer and more resilient Lagos.”

With billions of naira lost annually to flooding, residents continue to call for urgent and sustainable action to protect homes, businesses, and lives.