Motorists, lament police extortion on Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway

Motorists and passengers plying the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway have lamented alleged extortion and harassment by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command mounting road blocks on the highway.

They accused the police of forcefully collecting money from them under the guise of keeping the highway save from criminals.

New Telegraph gathered that the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, had ordered the deployment of armed operatives on the highway following the robbery incident that led to the death of governor’s office Director of Finance and Administration, Taiwo Oyekanmi.

Oyekanmi was murdered in Abeokuta on November 29, by gunmen who attacked a bullion van conveying government’s money. Our correspondent gathered that the government accountant had picked up a sum of N112million from Fidelity and Sterling banks’ branches in Abeokuta and was heading back to the office at Oke Mosan, when the home-made bullion van conveying him and the money was waylaid by the gunmen.

The hooded gunmen, about five of them, reportedly hijacked the bullion van while ascending the overhead bridge at Kuto and opened fire on the accountant. But, three weeks after the death of Oyekanmi, the police is yet to make any arrest.

When our correspondent travelled through the road yesterday, armed policemen were seen mounting check points on both sides of the road, blocking the road with logs of wood and stones. This has led to disruption of free vehicular movement as traffic builds up while police carry out stop-and-search.

Our correspondent counted 11 of such roadblocks from Abeokuta to Sagamu. Speaking with our correspondent, a commercial driver, Nojeem Balogun, accused the police of using the roadblocks to extort money from motorists.

Balogun commended the police for trying to prevent crime on the highway, but lamented that the police have taken advantage of the roadblocks to harass and demand money from drivers.