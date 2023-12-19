Motorists Groan, Lament Police Extortion On Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway

Motorists and passengers plying the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway, have lamented alleged extortion and harassment by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command mounting roadblocks on the highway.

They accused the police of forcefully collecting money from them under the guise of keeping the highway safe from criminals.

New Telegraph gathered that the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu had ordered the deployment of armed operatives to the highway following the robbery incident that led to the death of the Governor’s office Director of Finance and Administration, Taiwo Oyekanmi.

Oyekanmi was murdered in Abeokuta on November 29 by gunmen who attacked a bullion van conveying the government’s money.

Our correspondent gathered that the government accountant had picked up a sum of N112million from Fidelity and Sterling banks’ branches in Abeokuta and was heading back to the office at Oke Mosan when the home-made bullion van conveying him and the money was waylaid by the gunmen.

The hooded gunmen, about five of them, reportedly hijacked the bullion van while ascending the overhead bridge at Kuto and opened fire on the accountant.

But, three weeks after the death of Oyekanmi, the police have yet to make any arrests.

When our correspondent traveled through the road on Tuesday, armed policemen mounted checkpoints on both sides, blocking the road with logs of wood and stones.

This has led to disruption of free vehicular movement as traffic builds up while police carry out stop-and-search checks.

Our correspondent counted 11 such roadblocks from Abeokuta to Sagamu.

Speaking with our correspondent, a commercial driver, Nojeem Balogun accused the police of using the roadblocks to extort money from motorists.

Balogun commended the police for trying to prevent crime on the highway but lamented that the police have taken advantage of the roadblocks to harass and demand money from drivers.

“We know that the police are trying to keep us safe and we appreciate them for this, but they are taking advantage of this to extort us”, Balogun said.

Another motorist, Kayode Ajisafe said the roadblocks have been causing traffic jam and delay for the drivers.

He called on the police to reduce the checkpoints to allow for free vehicular movement.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu while responding to the allegations said the checkpoints were meant to keep the highway safe for people travelling during the festive period.

Alamutu said, “Avail anybody that comes up with such complaint my number, all that they need to do is to identify the points and reach out to me because they (police) are there for crime prevention, not extortion and I have told them in clear language that I must not receive such report.

“The checkpoints will be there at least till the end of the year, know Christmas and New Year festive periods like this are always very challenging, the checkpoints are just to forestall the commission of crime obviously not for extortion. They should not should not inconvenience road users. If you see such complaint just call me”.