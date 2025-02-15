Motorists, Commuters Stranded On Benin-Lagos Expressway

Share

A multiple accident involving four articulated vehicles and a motorcyclist caused a gridlock on the Benin-Lagos expressway, near Okada Junction, on Saturday, leaving motorists and commuters stranded for about six hours.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred on Thursday due to dangerous driving, and a motorcyclist was also involved in the fatal accident. However, the towing vehicle working at the accident scene was unable to clear the wreckage, causing a backlog of traffic.

Enraged motorists at the scene insisted that the towing vehicle vacate the area to free the gridlock. Despite the presence of policemen, the situation remained chaotic until the towing vehicle bowed to pressure and left the scene, easing the traffic.

A commuter, who identified himself only as Ade, told our correspondent that the accident was severe. “The accident which is causing this gridlock happened on Thursday. It involved four articulated vehicles and two of them were on top speed when it happened.”

Ade expressed concerns about the motorcyclist’s fate, saying, “I was not sure if the motorcyclist survived.” He added, “What happened today (Saturday) is that a towing vehicle is clearing the damaged vehicles and it has taken up the small remaining space for vehicles to pass. However, he was prevailed upon to leave so that stranded vehicles can leave.”

A driver, who preferred to remain anonymous, criticized the timing of the vehicle evaluation, saying, “It is good that the vehicles are being taken away from the road, but this should have been done early in the morning and not in the afternoon when the road is busy.”

Cyril Mathew, the Edo State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), explained that officers and marshals had been deployed to ensure the free flow of traffic on the highway.

He attributed the gridlock to an accident involving trucks carrying iron and assured that efforts were being made to remove the obstruction and ensure the free flow of traffic.

Mathew said, “In the meantime, officers of the corp have diverted the traffic to ease the suffering of road users.” He appealed to motorists to exercise discipline while driving, saying, “Motorists should always imbibe discipline while on the road so that they can get to their destination safely.”

