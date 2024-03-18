Motorist Killed While Protesting Damage to His Car

A 33-year-old motorist, Sahola Seun, has been killed by another driver who knocked him down while he was protesting damage done to his car. Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the victim’s car was hit by another driver and he came out of his car to complain to the driver but rather than apologise however, the offending driver ran over him and speed off.

Hundeyin said that the Ilasan Police Division got information on Monday at about 2.30 p.m. of a hit and run fatal motor accident along the Jakande-Lekki Epe Expressway, involving a Lexus car. He said the information revealed that the late motorist drove the car, while a Honda Accord car with the registration number (withheld), driven by a yet-to-be identified person damaged his car.

The spokesperson said that the report further revealed that the Honda Accord car driver allegedly hit the Lexus car, where it was parked along the expressway. Hundeyin said the owner of the Lexus car, now late, came out from his car and demanded that the Honda Accord car driver come down and see the damage done to his car.