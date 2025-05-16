Motoring Education In Nigerian Schools Necessary–scholar

Share

Dean of the College of Vocational and Technology Education (COVTED) at Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Professor Anthony Oyetunde Olugbenga Oyenuga, has called for the integration of road signals and safe motoring education into the curricula of both secondary and tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

This recommendation, he said, will curb the high rate of accidents and fatalities on Nigerian highways.

Delivering the 33rd Inaugural Lecture at TASUED titled “The Vehicle: An Enemy in Camouflage,” Professor Oyenuga emphasised that early education on safe driving practices would foster a culture of responsible motoring among Nigerians.

He also highlighted the dual impact of vehicles, noting that while they serve positive functions, they also contribute to emissions, pollution, and accidents that adversely affect human health and the environment.

During the lecture, Professor Oyenuga urged vehicle manufacturers to enhance safety by incorporating sensors capable of automatically stopping vehicles when an accident is imminent within at least one kilometer.

He also stressed the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, proper journey planning, strict adherence to traffic laws and road signals, speed control, and avoidance of aggressive driving as critical measures to prevent vehicles from becoming “enemies in camouflage.”

He further called on the government at all levels to intensify public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on the risks of vehicle misuse and promote responsible behavior and sustainable transportation choices.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Oluwole Banjo, congratulated Professor Oyenuga on his academic achievement and underscored the importance of routine vehicle maintenance to ensure continuous functionality.

He also advocated for strict compliance with traffic road signs, signals, and markings to reduce and potentially eradicate road accidents.

Professor Oyenuga is recognised as the first professor of Industrial Technical Education at TASUED, Ogun State, and in Ijebu land, as well as the third in the entire South Western Nigeria, a testament to his dedication and hard work.

