Motorcyclist To Die For Rape, Murder Of 11-Year-Old Passenger

An Akure High Court has sentenced a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as Okada rider, Mr Dare Ojo, to death, for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old passenger, Zainab Adeyemo, along Ese/Irun-Akoko Road, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Ojo was alleged to have committed the offences on July 17, 2020, while conveying the deceased on his commercial motorcycle to the market at Irun-Akoko.

The mother of the deceased had called Ojo, who was her regular commercial motorcycle rider to take the late Zainab Adeyemo from Ese-Akoko to the market at Irun-Akoko.

However, when the parents of the deceased did not see her, they contacted her mother’s colleagues at the market only to be told that they did not see her in the market.

They contacted Ojo, who took her away on his motorcycle, but he told them that he dropped her off at the market.

A search party was therefore set up in the community and eventually found the dead body of Zainab Adeyemo naked.

In his verdict, Justice Yemi Fasanmi said that the accused was guilty of the charges based on findings of the pathologist from Federal Medical Centre, Owo, who carried out tests on the remains of the deceased.

He established that there was a struggle and the vaginal of the deceased was forcefully penetrated.

Besides, the police investigator also told the court that the accused led him and some policemen to the scene of the incident in a bush.

Justice Fasanmi said that, although there was no eyewitness account, he, however, invoked the Doctrine of Last Seen. Ojo was the last person who saw Zainab Adeyemo, as there was no other person who saw her after the accused took her away.

The attorney to the defendant, Kolawole Olusegun Oluiwa, appealed to the court to be lenient with the accused. When allowed to talk to the court, the defendant, Dare Ojo, pleaded for mercy.

However, the court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment having found him guilty of the first charge, rape, punishable under section 31(1), (2), and (3) of the Ondo State Child’s Right Law, 2007.