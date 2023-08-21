Motorcyclist Murdered In Delta Community

Oghenekaro Araja, a 47-year-old commercial motorcyclist has been reportedly killed over the weekend in Delta State.

Aside from being a motorcyclist, Araja is also an officer at the correctional centre in the state before he was murdered at Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state on his way home.

He was attacked and killed not far from the town’s Ogume junction axis, and the attacker fled on the victim’s motorbike.

A source privy to the development told newsmen that motorcycle snatchers operate in the area at night.

CSP Bright Edafe, the Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident.

“It is suspected that it was a passenger that killed him. He hit him from behind and made away with his motorcycle. There was no injury,” he said.