New Telegraph

August 21, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 21, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Motorcyclist Murdered In…

Motorcyclist Murdered In Delta Community

Oghenekaro Araja, a 47-year-old commercial motorcyclist has been reportedly killed over the weekend in Delta State.

Aside from being a motorcyclist, Araja is also an officer at the correctional centre in the state before he was murdered at Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state on his way home.

He was attacked and killed not far from the town’s Ogume junction axis, and the attacker fled on the victim’s motorbike.

A source privy to the development told newsmen that motorcycle snatchers operate in the area at night.

READ ALSO:

CSP Bright Edafe, the Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident.

“It is suspected that it was a passenger that killed him. He hit him from behind and made away with his motorcycle. There was no injury,” he said.

Tags:

Read Previous

Kano Tribunal Last Verdict: Police Step In As Both APC/NNPP Plan Protests
Read Next

BBNaija All-Stars: I Pity Daughters Of Next Generation – Erica