Motorcyclist Died In Osun Lone Accident

A yet-to-be-identified motorcyclist has been reportedly dead in a lone accident that ensued in Okuku along the Offa Expressway in Osun State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command, Kehinde Adeleke confirmed the tragic incident in a statement in Thursday.

According to Adeleke, the accident occurred around 10:30 pm on Wednesday along the busy expressway, adding that the deceased has been recovered from the scene of the crash.

“On Wednesday, at about 2230HRS, there was a lone fatal accident which claimed the life of one unknown person while travelling on his motorcycle at Oke Anu Area in Okuku along the Offa Expressway.

“Information gathered revealed that the deceased was of the Gari-Alimi Area of Ilorin in Kwara State,”

“A TVS unregistered motorcycle and the corpse recovered has been deposited in a mortuary for further investigation.

“The corps, NPF, and other security agents were at the accident scene and we reached out to the family of the deceased,” the statement reads.

