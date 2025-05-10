Motorcycle Riders’ Union Begs Abiodun For Rights To Boost Ogun Revenue

Share

Chairman of Motorcycle Operator’s Union of Nigeria (MOUN) Ogun State Chapter, Comrade Salaudeen Amoo, on Friday, appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to grant the union operational rights in the state for revenue generation.

Amoo, who said that the union was duly registered with the Federal Ministry of Employment and Labour and obtained the Certificate of Registration under the Trade Union Act, urged the governor to grant MOUN the opportunity to operate in the state.

Amoo called on Governor Abiodun to give out tickets to the union to generate revenue so as to contribute their quota to the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for economic growth.

The trade unionist on behalf of his group said that over six states have received their certificate of registration and would soon commence operations in their respective states.

He maintained that he was aware of the good works of the governor with regards to implementing people-oriented projects including roads, electricity, housing scheme, solar street lights among others, and added that MOUN can’t be part of that progress unless the government give it tickets to operate and generate revenue.

While maintaining that the union was not in rivalry with any motorcycle associations in the state, he stated that his union was ready to provide amenities to citizens for patronising motorcycle operators to aid better living conditions.

He said,” We want to partake in the progress that the governor is making in Ogun State. And if you are not able to generate revenue for government, this means you are not part of that government because we see so many projects and development that Governor Dapo Abiodun is doing in Ogun State and we want to the part of that progress.”

“We are so much interested in the governor’s good works and we are are going to follow the template of the government because we are not fighting for our own pockets alone and won’t do beyond ourselves.”

“We want the government to give bus tickets to generate revenue for the government. We also want to give back to the citizens of Ogun State from our own cut of the revenue ticket by providing some amenities to the people of the state.

“We are not in rivalry with any Okada rider’s Association either ACCOMORAN or ROMO. We are a union and they are association and we are the only union for Okada riders in Nigeria. We don’t have any grudge, we don’t have any problems with them and we are brothers in progress,” he added.

Share