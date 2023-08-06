Motivated Falcons Keen To Make History At FIFA Women’s World Cup

Victory in their Round of 16 clash with England on Monday will rank the Class of 2023 as the most successful Senior Women National Team of Nigeria, as the squad would have achieved a first-ever knock-out stage win at football’s highest platform.

When the Class of 1999 reached the quarter finals in the United States, the tournament was a 16- team event and they made the last eight straight from the group phase, following wins over North Korea and Denmark.

Following the expansion to 24 teams, before this 32-team format, a team must negotiate a Round of 16 to reach the quarter-finals.

At the team meeting before the final Group B clash with Republic of Ireland at the now-familiar Lang Park, Coach Randy Waldrum had a sheet hidden under his instruction paper on the small board as he spoke to his charges.

After the instructions, he unveiled the hidden sheet to reveal the amount of $60,000 – what each player would be receiving as prize money for reaching the Round of 16. The players roared.

The American is likely to do the same at Monday’s pre-match meeting, with the figure a more handsome $90,000! Another motivation for Monday’s game is that the opposition is England – the team that stopped the Super Falcons reaching the last eight in Sweden in 1995.

This was four years before they made it in America. With three African teams making it to the Round of 16 this time, the Falcons realise they have to do something extra to keep their heads above the African rubble.