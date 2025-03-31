Mother’s Day: Women Are Unsung Heroes – Ajadi

Share

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Olufemi Ajadi, has used the occasion of the 2025 Mother’s Day to extol the virtues of Nigerian women, describing them as unsung heroes who play a pivotal role in building families.

While appreciating his wife, Oyindamola Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, his deputy in the 2023 gubernatorial election, Shakirat Arowolo, for their unquantifiable support, and all women across the country for their inestimable sacrifices, Ajadi emphasized that mothers are the true backbone of society, with an impact that resonates far beyond what words can describe.

Speaking with Journalists on the occasion of 2025 Mother’s Day, Ajadi said a mother’s commitment and dedication to raising the next generation is truly inspiring.

He called on the President and State Governors to assign more roles to women in nation-building by increasing their representation in political offices.

Reiterating the need to honor the Beijing Declaration, which advocates for 30 percent representation of women in elective and political appointments, Ajadi, who was the NNPP Governorship candidate in Ogun State in 2023, stressed the importance of giving women a stronger voice in governance.

He noted that his choice of a female deputy in the last general election was a testament to this belief.

Celebrating mothers in general, Ajadi said, “Your commitment and dedication to raising the next generation is truly inspiring. I celebrate all mothers; they are the heart of families, the nurturers of children, and the pillars of society.

“Today, I honor every mother, especially those who tirelessly care for their families, balance work and home, and continue to give their best despite challenges. The future of our country lies in the values, wisdom, and love that mothers instill in the coming generation.”

He, therefore, urged the President, State Governors, and the Nigerian electorate to uphold the Beijing Declaration’s call for 30 percent female representation in elective and political appointments.

“It is sad that out of 109 senators, we have only about five women. The percentage of female representatives in the House of Representatives is also very low.

“Most State governments have male-male combinations as governors and deputies. We must change this situation in the coming elections,” he stressed.

