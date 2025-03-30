Mother’s Day: Obi Calls For Reduce Maternal Mortality In Nigeria

Share

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu-led Federal government to take urgent steps to tackle the country’s high maternal mortality rate.

Obi made the call in his Mother’s Day message issued on Sunday, where he also celebrated the contributions of Nigerian women to family, society, and national development.

The former Anambra State governor, lamented that Nigerian women face a significantly higher risk of death during childbirth compared to women in developed nations.

He emphasized the need to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system, tackle poverty, and address hunger, which continue to worsen the challenges faced by mothers.

“As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, I join the nation in honoring the motherly love, selfless sacrifices, and maternal care of all Nigerian mothers.

“I acknowledge and applaud their immeasurable contributions to our families, which form the very nucleus of our society, while also appreciating their invaluable roles in our communities and nation at large,” Obi stated.

He further described mothers as critical pillars in nurturing families, shaping societal values, and spreading morality, adding that Mother’s Day is an opportunity to reflect on the challenges of motherhood in Nigeria and take steps to improve their well-being.

Obi cited the 2023 United Nations Report on Trends in Maternal Mortality (2000-2020), which revealed that Nigeria accounts for 28.5% of global maternal deaths.

The report also indicated that a woman in Nigeria faces a 1 in 19 lifetime risk of dying during pregnancy, childbirth, or postpartum, compared to 1 in 4,900 in the most developed countries.

“These alarming statistics are a direct consequence of our failure to invest in critical areas of national development—health, education, and poverty alleviation.

“Just like men, women and mothers are also victims of our bad decisions and misplaced priorities as leaders,” Obi said.

Obi urged the government to prioritize investment in healthcare, improve access to quality maternal care, and implement policies that protect and empower women.

“On this day, may we commit to protecting, empowering, and appreciating our mothers, whose love and sacrifices make our lives beautiful,” he added.

His statement highlights the urgent need for Nigeria to take concrete actions in reducing maternal mortality and improving the overall welfare of mothers across the country.

