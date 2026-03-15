Mother’s Day: Fubara Feliciate Rivers Women

The Executive Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Sunday, felicitated mothers in the state on the occasion of Mothering Sunday.

In a goodwill message issued in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, Governor Fubara paid tribute to women, aknowledging the strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment of mothers to nurturing children, the future leaders of the nation.

The statement read, “On behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, I warmly greet all mothers on the occasion of Mothering Sunday.

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“We celebrate the selfless love, care, and sacrifices of mothers across our great state.

“Your tireless efforts in shaping families and communities are truly the backbone of our society.

In Nigeria, Mothering Sunday is a widely celebrated religious and social event, observed on the fourth Sunday of Lent in many churches, especially within the Anglican Communion.

The day is set aside to honour mothers and maternal figures, blending traditional church services with family gatherings, sharing of gifts, and special recognition for the contributions of mothers to the family and society.