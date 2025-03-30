Mother’s Day: First Lady Commends Mothers Sacrifices In Raising Generations

Share

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has commended Mothers for their sacrifices, dedication and commitments in raising the next generation.

She gave the commendation in a message which read “On this special occasion of Mother’s Day, I celebrate all mothers, mothers are the heart of families, the nurturers of children, and the pillars of society.

“Your sacrifices, dedication, and commitment to raising the next generation is truly inspiring.

“Today, I honour every mother across Nigeria—those who care tirelessly for the families, who balance work and home, and those who, despite challenges, continue to give their best.

“You are the unsung heroes, and your impact resonates far beyond what words can describe.

“I say to all mothers that the future of our nation and the world lies in the values, wisdom and love we instil in the coming generation.

Happy Mother’s Day.”

