Motherland, Igosave Sign Deal To Promote African Comedy Content

Popular Nigerian comedian, Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, known by his stage name, Igosave has signed the dotted lines with European based company, Motherland to help promote African comedy content to the world.

“In this partnership deal, my job here is to be sourcing for hilarious African comedy content for motherland Europe which they will put on their stream platforms that people can stream across Europe, so it is more like introducing Afro-comedy to Europe,” he said.

Speaking further on the multi-million Euros partnership Deal, Igosave stated that African Comedy is big, but they have not tapped into the market and this are the first set of people to be tapping into the market which makes it a big deal for Africa and African comedians.

“I am also trying to talk with them to see how they can come with their team, we would have some selection of very creative and funny comedians, and have their specials shot here in Africa, and put on their stream platforms in the nearest future.

“These are things we are looking at, so this is a very good one and it is a big for Africa and it is a big deal for Africa comedy industry. And I am happy because creative African comedians will now earn properly for their creativity,” he said.

The partnership with Motherland Entertainment Switzerland is aligned in their mission to propell world-class African comedy experiences to an even wider audience.