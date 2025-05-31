Motherland Beckons’ IPADA Initiative Partners FESTAC Africa 2025 To Host Africa’s First Cross Border Carnival

Share

Stories: Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Ahead of FESTAC Africa 2025 celebration, which is slated to hold in Accra, Ghana, between September 21 and 27, 2025, the world will witness the first ever Africa’s cross border carnival parade put together by Motherland Beckons, the organisers of IPADA Initiative, in collaboration with FESTAC Africa 2025.

It is a two-day carnival parade, holding between September 18 and 19, with the procession beginning from Nigeria en route Accra, Ghana. According to the organisers, the cross border carnival will parade through Lagos (Nigeria), Cotonou (Benin Republic); Lome (Togo) and Accra (Ghana).

It further noted that it would be the biggest ever street party to hold on the soil of Africa and across three countries. It is a cultural tourism extravaganza that will feature among others African cultural arts, traditional music, culinary, costumes and dance from different African countries.

The procession, which is tagged; Carnival for The Unity of African People is, according to the organisers, “indeed going to be an epoch making event, and everyone is invited.”

The cross border carnival is designed to herald and culminate in the grand celebration of FESTAC Africa 2025 (Festival of Black and African Arts and Culture), holding in Accra. ‘‘It is definitely going to be the biggest road show, cultural festival, with a cross border carnival that will elucidate trans-border interactions, inter cultural exchange and celebration of life,’’ noted the organisers.

Stating further, ‘‘it is time to experiment and experience Africa like never before. Come dance to African beats and music. Come see what makes Africa tick and different, as the vibrant carnival train moves from one coastal Western African country to another in grand style with flatbed trucks, comfortable air-conditioned buses, live drumming, dancing, and colourful costumes, along with good music, food, and fun at every rest areas.

‘‘The rest areas along the way will feature music, food, and great vibes. Musicians, dancers, and tourists from across Africa can join the carnival trains at the different rest areas in Cotonou, Lome or Accra.’’

It also noted that one of the star performances in the two days event, will be the appearance of B.A.D Gang (Bikers with Attitude and Determination), the largest biking club in Africa. Other bikers clubs that will feature in this cultural tourism fiesta that is aimed to unite Africa, through tourism and creative arts, are; Ace Bikers, Metallic Bullridez, Alimosho Biking club and Loud Night Biking Club.

Besides, motor sport will be encouraged on the route, as the organisers disclosed that people can come with their cars on parade on the carnival route, however, such participating cars will be registered and pay a token to be part of the fun.

FESTAC was first celebrated in 1966 in Dakar, Senegal and later in 1977 in Nigeria. It generated a lot of buzz for Nigeria and triggered a number of developments, including the building of the National Arts Theatre that was used for the event and FESTAC Town in Lagos, a housing estate that accommodated the various artists, participants and officials of the festival.

Motherland Beckons’ IPADA Initiative, an activation by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, made its grand entry last year, with the enactment of 10 days celebration that featured among others carnival procession, Business Unusual, empowerment programme for women and youths, musical concerts and culinary treats from across Africa.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the Grand Patron, Chief Host and Global Ambassador of IPADA Initiative (Mass movement of people), which is designed to attract Blacks in the Diaspora and lovers of Africa to reconnect with their roots, Motherland, to visit and explore its cultural tourism and business potential and be part of the development of the continent.

Lagos and Abuja are serving as gateways to Nigeria and Africa, with Nigeria as the hub. This year’s event is expected to begin in November and span December, with La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, as the venue.

