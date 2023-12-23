Motherland Beckons’ Heed the Call Enlisted As Nigerian Tourism Product by Akinboboye

Motherland Beckons’ Heed the Call has made the list of 52 tourism products being unveiled by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye from his vast and rich repertoire. It is number 10 on the roll as Akinboboye, who is the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, continues to disclose tourism products that would enhance Nigeria’s market within one year. This product, according to him, leverage off the fact that Nigeria and Africa have a huge population living in the Diaspora.

Akinboboye noted that Nigeria has a large Diaspora spread across the world. A Diaspora, which is estimated to consist of 17 million people, remitted over $22 billion to Nigeria during 2022. This translates to an average per person remittance of $1, 389 per annum or $116 per month. He said that, this is a sharp contrast to India, noting, “In 2022 India’s Diaspora population was 18 million (out of a population of over a billion) and they remitted $111 billion to India. This translates to an average remittance per person of $6, 111 per annum or $509 per month.’’

Akinboboye further revealed that, ‘‘in 2021, 5.18 million non – resident Indians visited India. This suggests approximately 30.4% of all Indians in the Diaspora visit India each year. While it is difficult to obtain similar data for Nigeria, the Federal Bureau of Statistics disclosed that, in 2021, 2.2 million international ticket holders went through our international airports (incoming and outgoing). As this number is an aggregate of Nigerian residents, Nigerians in the Diaspora and non-Nigerians, we can assume that less than five per cent of Nigerians in Diaspora visit Nigeria each year.

“When we look at these figures, we realise the importance of creating tourism products that will enhance the connection of those in the Diaspora to Nigeria and the continent as a whole.’’ It is against this backdrop that Akinboboye spoke of the need to leverage off Nigeria’s connection with those born in Nigeria that now live abroad, and those ‘Africans’ that, over 300 years ago were shipped to the Americas and the Caribbean via slave ships, courtesy of the transAtlantic slave trade.

“These are the people whom we should look forward to welcoming back as tourists, so they can visit and connect with Nigeria and ultimately Africa via cruise ships and aeroplanes,’’ he noted. This is as he stressed that Motherland Beckons as a product, is designed to encourage Africans in Diaspora to connect with Africa and to learn first- hand through visits to the continent, the tremendous opportunities that are available in Africa, and which can be leveraged on for the ultimate benefit of all.

He also said that, ‘‘by creating a specific tourism product that encourages Africans in the Diaspora to visit Nigeria and from there access the rest of Africa, we will begin to create the strong connections required for an engaging Diaspora. ‘‘Such Diaspora will then be determined to uplift the continent and ensure that it takes its rightful place on the world stage. Their commitment in this regard will be based on the understanding that a developed continent uplifts not just Africans but the perception of Africans and people of colour throughout the world.’’