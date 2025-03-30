Mothering Sunday: NAWOJ FCT Celebrates Women’s Selflessness

Share

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, has joined the rest of the world in honouring the selfless and unwavering contributions of mothers and women in society on the occasion of Mothering Sunday.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Chairperson of NAWOJ FCT, Bassey Ita-Ikpang, and made available to journalists in Abuja.

The statement reads in part: “We recognize the invaluable roles women play in shaping our communities, from nurturing families to driving social and economic progress. Their tireless efforts, often unsung and unappreciated, are the backbone of our society.

“As Journalists, we acknowledge the critical need to amplify women’s voices and stories, highlighting their achievements and challenges. We reiterate our commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women through our reporting and advocacy.

“On this special day, we pay tribute to all mothers, caregivers, and women who have made a positive impact in the lives of others. May your selflessness, love, and dedication be celebrated and recognized.”

