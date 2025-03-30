Mothering Sunday: FG Hails Women’s Contributions To Nation-Building

Share

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has recognized the invaluable contributions of women to nation-building.

In her goodwill message to Christian mothers on Sunday in Abuja, the Minister described Mothering Sunday as a day of honour, reflection, and celebration, a moment to acknowledge the immense role of mothers in shaping homes, communities, and the nation.

She said that a mother’s love is one of the greatest forces on earth, describing it as selfless, resilient, and unwavering.

From the cradle to adulthood, mothers nurture, guide, and instill the virtues of faith, integrity, and service.

She commended their dedication to raising responsible children, strengthening family bonds, and upholding moral values.

The Minister urged Christian mothers to take greater strides in building a more inclusive, progressive, and compassionate society, emphasizing the urgent need for bold action in addressing gender equality, women’s empowerment, and family well-being.

She stressed the importance of empowering women to take leadership roles in their communities, churches, and society while also advocating for the rights of women and children to ensure that no mother suffers discrimination, violence, or neglect.

She further emphasized the role of mothers in educating the next generation with values that promote peace, unity, and national development.

She called on them to champion economic empowerment by embracing entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency, which will not only support their families but also contribute to Nigeria’s growth.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that mothers are not just caregivers but change-makers whose influence extends beyond their homes to the larger society, where their voices and actions can drive positive transformation.

She said that now is the time to accelerate action in ensuring a safer, healthier, and more equitable Nigeria for women and children.

She assured that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs remains committed to policies and programs that uplift mothers, protect their rights, and create opportunities for their advancement.

She reaffirmed that the government will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that every mother in Nigeria has access to economic empowerment, quality healthcare, and a secure environment to raise their children.

