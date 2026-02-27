Motherhood Should Not Cost You Your Identity –Uche Ogbodo Urges Moms

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has called on mothers to invest in their personal well-being, warning against losing themselves while caring for their families. Sharing a video showcasing her transformed body, the actress wrote, “F*** dem kids.

Mums invest in yourselves too. You deserve to look good.” Ogbodo highlighted the emotional and physical challenges that come with motherhood. “Sometimes, in the journey of motherhood, we lose ourselves. We give birth. We nurture.

We sacrifice. We pour into our children and our husbands until there is nothing left for us,” she noted. She explained that constant care for others often leads to body shaming, fatigue, and rising stress, with confidence and mental health suffering silently.

Ogbodo also noted that neglecting self-care can strain relationships. “It begins to affect your relationship. Communication shifts. Intimacy weakens. Distance grows.

And sometimes… he, the man you’ve sacrificed everything for, walks away,” she stated. Ogbodo emphasised that mothers should never lose their identity or sense of self-worth. “Motherhood should not cost you your identity.

It should not cost you your mental health. And it should not cost you your worth. You are still a woman. You are still beautiful. You are still deserving of care, healing, and softness. Take care of yourself, too. Pour it into yourself, too,” she stated. “Because when a woman is whole, she shines — not just for others, but for herself.”