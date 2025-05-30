Mother Who Sold 6-Yr-Old Daughter Given Life In S’Africa

Share

A South African woman convicted of kidnapping and trafficking her six-year-old daughter has been sentenced to life in prison, along with her two accomplices.

The jail terms for Racquel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis and their friend Steveno van Rhyn’s come more than a year after Joshlin Smith mysteriously disappeared outside her home in Saldanha Bay, near Cape Town.

Despite a highly publicised search for the girl, who vanished in February 2024, she is yet to be found. The sentencing follows a sixweek trial that captivated South Africa, with witnesses and prosecutors making a number of shocking allegations, reports the BBC.

Judge Nathan Erasmus said he “drew no distinction” between the trio in handing down the sentences. He rebuked the trio, especially van Rhyn and Ms Smith, saying they showed no remorse for their actions.

