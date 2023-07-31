Mother, Son Die In Auto Accident In Ondo

A woman and her seven years old son were killed in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Akure-Owo expressway in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday.

The boy, who was the only son of the woman and aged father were on a private motorcycle when they were crushed by a trailer along the road.

The State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) said the accident was between a trailer that had no registration number and a private motorcycle.

The trailer, a Mercedes Benz model was said to have made contact with the motorbike resulting in the accident.

The FRSC report which was made by one L.A. Momoh and made available to journalists yesterday noted that the accident occurred at the Federal Government Girls College in Akure.

The corps blamed the cause of the accident on overspeeding, which resulted in a loss of control on the part of the driver.

It also reported that the accident occurred even as showers of rain continued to make the roads wet and dangerous, requiring drivers to be careful as they ply the highways.

While two persons, a male, and a female, were confirmed dead, one person sustained injuries.

The FRSC officers took the dead persons to the State Specialist Hospital, Akure morgue.

Barely seven months ago, tragedy struck at the same location when two buses collided, killing three persons and injuring several others.

The accident was a result of a head-on collision between the vehicles.

The road is very narrow at that spot with its shoulders completely washed off by erosion.