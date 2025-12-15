Mother Seeks Sanwo-Olu’s Help To Free Son From Prison, Over Alleged Failed Marriage Plans

A mother, Mrs Gertrude Okpara, has appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to look into the case of her son, Stephen Okpara, who she alleged was framed up, arrested and detained in prison since 2023, by one Ms Paulina Michael, for changing his mind about marrying her daughter.

Mrs Okpara alleged that her son, who was a family friend to Ms Michael and helps her to handle some electrical issues in her house, was encouraged by the woman to marry her 19-year-old daughter, Peace Ogene Michael, but he changed his mind over some irreconcilable differences.

Ms Michael, her daughter and Stephen, who live around the Shogunle area of Lagos State, had a very cordial relationship, the aged mother said, and the planned marriage of Stephen and Peace was in progress until Stephen demanded to know the father of Peace, as according to him he was set to meet the father to demand for the marriage list.

This request did not go down well with Ms Michael, who it was alleged told Stephen to forget about the father, that when it was time for the marriage to take place it will be done in her place, a statement that Stephen was said to have frowned at, saying it was against his culture to marry a girl from her mother rather than the father.

After much going back and forth, Stephen was said to have approached his family who encour- aged him to marry another girl and he agreed and a list was taken. Trouble was however said to have started when Ms Michael heard about Stephen’s change of plan and allegedly vowed to deal with him.

She was said to have invited Stephen to her house from where she allegedly arranged for police to arrest him on allegations of defiling her daughter, who she claimed was 15-years-old and vowing to send him to prison for life.

Stephen was thereafter charged at a magistrate court which subsequently remanded him in Kirikiri Medium Prison, before the case was transferred to Ikeja High Court, which is now prosecuting him.

Speaking with New Telegraph on phone from Prison, Stephen Okpara, said her relationship with the woman and her daughter was very cordial and that he was encouraged by the woman to marry the daughter, who told him at the time that she was 19-year-old, going of 20 and the mother who is smallish in stature told him the daughter had her stature.