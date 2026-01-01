Mother Seeks Help To Raise N14.5m For Injured Son’s Surgery

Several months after he sustained severe injuries as a result of a workplace accident, 31-year-old John Harrison Bodzah is languishing in severe pain. Narrating the incident, John’s mother, Mabel Bodzah, a petty trader, said it all began when John, who was working with a Port Harcourt based company, sustained injury from an accident.

He badly injured his left arm and was taken from one hospital to another, until he was admitted at a General Hospital. He has been in agony ever since, not eating properly and painfully passing urine.

Further, Mabel recounted how she has stretched her meagre savings to ensure that her injured son gets all the care that he requires. “John is my third child, until the accident, he was a strong, hardworking, and hopeful young man. But now, he is hanging on to life. “He has been in and out of hospitals for months, lost his job, and the family savings exhausted.

Doctors say he urgently needs surgery to correct the arm injury and address the bladder damage before his kidneys fail completely. The estimated cost is N14.5 million, which is beyond a trader like me struggling to feed her family.” A medical report signed by Dr. Grace Gabriel, the CEO of Full Grace Healthcare Services, Port Harcourt, stated that John presented to the facility with a complicated injury on the left arm which resulted from a road traffic accident.

The doctor noted that John also has a long-standing history of chronic kidney disease and severe urinary retention. “Computerised Tomography Scan (without contrast) reveals Obstructive Uropathy Secondary to Bladder Outlet Obstruction with Gross Dilatation of both ureters and Pelvicalyceal System of both kidneys.

Patient has been counselled for urgent Cystectomy, possible sessions of dialysis and skin grafting of the affected arm, with total estimation cost of N14.5 million,” the report stated. But the lack of funds is currently standing between John and restoration of his health.

I am pleading with Nigerians to help save my son,” she cried. If you are motivated to assist, please send your donations to this account: Joshua Bodzah, First Bank 3036970550, or call 08162619099 for more details.