Mother Recounts How Son Tries To Remove Her Eye For Ritual In Delta

A Delta State woman simply identified as Oke Eregarnoma has recounted how her son, Emma Eregarnoma tried to remove her eye for money rituals.

Mrs Oke while narrating the incident to the police said his son lured her to his house on Caroline Street in the Okuokoko area of the state by promising her a surprise package.

Speaking further, he alleged that his son, who has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command, tried to gouge out her eyes as part of the “surprise package” he had planned for her.

However, Oke said she became suspicious after she saw her son in an unusual joyous mood on getting to the location, adding that after he welcomed her in, he then proceeded to increase the volume of his musical gadgets.

Oke claimed that her son abruptly locked the door and began to strangle her while attempting to remove her eyes. She screamed for help, but her cries went unnoticed due to the loud music.

She explained that after struggling with her son for several minutes, she managed to regain her strength and escape outside to seek help. Fortunately, her neighbours came to her rescue.

Oke Eregarnoma, while recounting her traumatic experience to journalists from her hospital bed as she recovered, remembered that her son had boasted before the attack, saying, “he must drive a GLK this week.”