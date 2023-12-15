Mother Jailed for 20 Years Cleared of Killing Babies

A woman once branded “Australia’s worst mother” has had her convictions for killing her four children quashed.

The New South Wales Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the evidence originally used to jail Kathleen Folbigg was “not reliable” The 56-year-old was pardoned and freed by the state government in June, after spending 20 years in prison.

Ms Folbigg welcomed the latest news but said proof of her innocence had been “ignored and dismissed” for decades, reports the BBC.

“The system preferred to blame me rather than accept that sometimes children can and do die suddenly and unexpectedly and heartbreakingly,” she said outside court yesterday. Ms Folbigg’s case has been described as one of Australia’s greatest miscarriages of justice.