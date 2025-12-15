Mother, 8-Month-Old Baby Die In Lagos Auto Crash

…10 injured victims rescued

Lagos State was again thrown into mourning in the early hours of yesterday after a middle aged- mother and her eight months old baby died in a motor accident along the ever busy Ikorodu Road.

It was learnt that 10 other persons who were critically injured were rescued from the mangled vehicles and rushed to the hospital for medical attention. LASTMA spokesperson, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement yesterday described the multiple collision as horrific, adding that his agency is saddened by the incident.

“The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has announced with profound sorrow and grave solemnity, the occurrence of a ghastly and fatal road traffic collision that happened earlier on Sunday along Ikorodu Road, Lagos, Anthony area of the state.

“Preliminary findings indicate that a red long Tata commercial bus propelled at an excessive and perilous velocity from Palmgrove inward Anthony, suddenly lost mechanical and directional control.

In a catastrophic sequence of events, the bus veered off its lane, violently breached the median barrier and careened into the opposing carriageway, where it forcefully collided with a moving Volkswagen commercial bus conveying passengers from Anthony toward Palmgrove.

“The sheer violence of the impact resulted in the instantaneous death of an adult female passenger aboard the Volkswagen bus, while an eight-month-old female infant tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.

“The untimely and heartrending loss of such tender and innocent lives has plunged the entire corridor and indeed the wider community into profound mourning.

In a display of exceptional professionalism, promptness and operational dexterity, LASTMA operatives supported by well-meaning members of the public, immediately activated a coordinated rescue and recovery operation.

A total of ten victims, including the drivers of both vehicles were successfully extricated from the mangled wreckage, all sustaining varying degrees of injuries. Six trapped passengers were rescued from the Volkswagen commercial bus, while four others were evacuated from the red Tata bus.