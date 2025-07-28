New Telegraph

July 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Mother, 6-Month-Old Baby…

Mother, 6-Month-Old Baby Among Kidnap Victims In Niger

A woman and her sixmonth-old baby are among six people kidnapped by suspected bandits during a midnight attack in the Usubu area of Kontagora, Niger State.

The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to a post shared on X by security analyst Zagazola Makama yesterday.

The victims were identified as Nasiru Muhammed (30), Abdulrahman Adamu (25), Abdul Baqi Muhammed (20), Ubaida Yahaya (35) and her baby, Nazifi Yahaya, and Umaima Nura (25).

Security operatives visited the area shortly after the attack and have launched a search to find the kidnappers and rescue the victims.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

… As Taskforce Arrests 6 For Fake Lottery Scam
Read Next

Why AbdulRazaq Domesticated National WEE Policy, By Govt