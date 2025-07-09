Most US Visas For Nigerians Now Single-Entry, 3-Month Validity

The United States Department of State, yesterday announced reviews to its reciprocal non-immigrant visa policy, impacting several countries, including Nigeria.

Under the new policy which takes effect immediately, most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to citizens of Nigeria will be single-entry visas with a three-month validity period.

However, those US non-immigrant visas issued prior to July 8, will retain their status and validity.

The United States Embassy, Abuja, said globally, visa reciprocity is a continuous process and is subject to review and change at any time, such as increasing or decreasing permitted entries and duration of validity.

It explained that US visa criteria and standards are designed to protect the integrity of US immigration.

The US Diplomatic Mission explained that the policy will ensure that countries issue secure travel documents with verified traveler identities just as measures will be taken to limit overstays by travelers on US visas.

In addition, the new rule demands sharing relevant security and/or criminal record information to protect public safety.

The statement reads: “The United States values its longstanding relationship with Nigeria and remains committed to expanding our partnership based on mutual respect, shared security priorities, and economic opportunity, keeping both our countries safer and stronger.

“We commend the ongoing efforts by the Government of Nigeria’s immigration and security agencies to meet standards of international best practices. “We continue to engage with Nigerian government officials to address the remaining challenges.

“Nigerian travelers are encouraged to respect and adhere to the terms of their visas, and ensure travel documents are authentic, accurate, and up to date.”