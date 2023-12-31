Most Talked About Accessories in 2023

Among all the accessories reported in 2023, Afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido’s N500million 350ct diamond pendant, tops the list as the most searched and talked about accessories. He set the social media abuzz with the million dollar necklace he added to his jewellery collection in August, 2023, to celebrate the success of his Timeless album. “A 350ct diamond pendant, weighing 1.5kg.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail. This exquisite pendant features hand-picked diamonds, constructed with a 1 carat pear diamond above the pendant. 4 – 0.5ct pear diamonds in the centre. A 30 pointer boarder for ‘30 Billion Gang’, as well as a 30 pointer boarder around the hourlgass. ‘30BG’ across the bespoke cuban chain. ‘30BG’ Baguette cut display.”

Second on the list of most talked about accessories, is still from the music star’s family Davidos wife, Chioma Adeleke, made headlines in Lui Vuitton 3D Mahina Monogram T-shirt dress said to worth $2,900, which is approximately N2, 334, 326 in Nigerian currency. The GOYARD mini Saigon bag is worth $6,585.00, which arrives at N5,300,00million. Ly trainers sneakers goes for $1,260, which is N1,100,00million.

Her Richard Mille Wristwatch is alleged to worth $260,000 or N209, 284, 000m when converted to Nigerian currency. Two Vancleef Bracelets is rated $9,200 which is said to worth approximately N7,405,000million. To sum all, the Queen of Davido’s heart was worth a whooping N280,000,000 just for one night music show, proving that luxury accessories do make a difference in style.