Most States Are WeakIn Debt Management’- CBN

The majority of states are weak in debt management structure, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed this on Tuesday, May 30.

The apex bank disclosed that on average, only three of the 31 dimensions of debt management as defined by the DeMPA methodology were satisfied by Nigerian states, with the majority falling short of the 13 indicators of debt sustainability challenge which include, governance quality, borrowing processes, financial management, and operational risk control.

CBN’s Director in charge of the monetary policy department, Dr Mahamud Hassan stated this in Abuja at a training on Subnational Debt Management Performance Assessment (SN DeMPA) methodology tool organized by West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), CBN, in collaboration with the World Bank for sub- national debt officials.

According to Hassan, since 2007, substantial progress had been made in enhancing state-level debt management institutions and practices, particularly with the establishment of Debt Management Units (DMUs) in all the state governments and FCT

However, he regretted there were still significant challenges in the management of borrowing, debt recording, public financial management reform, and the development of debt management capacity.

“The legal, regulatory and procedural frameworks for state borrowing are incomplete, and capacity limitations impede the efficacy and efficiency of public debt management. State government legislations in Nigeria do not adequately define the purposes of sub-national borrowing or regulate the issuance of sovereign guarantees, posing substantial fiscal risks”.

“In general, state institutions lack sufficient capacity to execute their statutory obligations, and the increasing size and risk exposure of state debt portfolios underscore the urgent need for sound debt management practices and increased capacity among subnational government agencies.

As of July 2019, only seven out of the 36 states had completed subnational debt management performance assessments (DeMPAs)”, he said.

In a remark, Director-General, West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) Dr Baba Yusuf Musa identified revenue and not debt portfolio size as the biggest challenge plaguing Nigeria’s economy.

He regrets that despite the country’s size as the biggest nation in terms of GDP, it hasn’t translated to proportional revenue collection.

Nigeria’s public debt is in the neighbourhood of N77 trillion from N44.6 trillion debt stock position in the first quarter of 2023 according to Debt Management Office DMO record.

According to WAIFEM DG, “The solution to debts is revenue. In the country, we do have a revenue problem rather than a debt problem.

“If you look at the total public debts in terms of the GDP is far above the established threshold for countries that are our peers. Nigeria as of December 2022 the ratio of debt to GDP is 23.2 or 23.1% compared with the threshold of 55% that is established under the world bank framework and under ECOWAs it’s 70% of GDP”.

“So it’s clear that we are far below the threshold In terms of GDP but in terms of revenue which is where the issue is, specifically when you look at the repayment capacity, our revenue to GDP ratio is among the lowest in the world.

Despite the fact that we are the biggest country in terms of GDP in Africa, it does not translate into revenue collection. So what we have is actually revenue problem than debts so if we are able to organize more revenue, we don’t really have any necessity to borrow”.

He said the training was aimed at building the capacity of sub-national entities in Nigeria specifically the states on how to manage and improve their debt management.

” We have had in the recent past about three different shocks affecting the global economy which necessitated the increase in public borrowing in many countries not only in Nigeria.

“All over the world even in the United States they are having a crisis to increase the debt level up to a particular threshold, and we felt that it is very necessary at this point to improve the capacity of our states who require some additional debt management as a result of COVID and other shocks that affected the nation.

“So this program is aimed at improving their capacity to manage the debts of their respective states”, he said.

He said some states in most cases rely on the federal to do that, as according to him, ” we see that states sub-national debts also building into the federal debts and we see that also play a large part in terms of the stock of debt.

“I think it is important that we have that transparency, institutional capability and strength to be able to follow through with the processes of either debt securing or management and debt payback.

“So the program is very important for states personnel especially the civil service to be well acquainted with those intricacies of debt management and debt sustainability”.

In a response by states, he said it was overwhelming, “We actually have been over-subscribed, we targeted building the capacity of at least half of the states in Nigeria including the FCT but because of the demand that we have for this program we had to increase the number of states.

“Now we have 17 states that are being trained on this specific module of the training. Later in the year, the remaining states will also be called on board to have similar training. And each state is sending at least two representatives plus the FCT. And we do hope that they will improve their debt management”.

“The 36 states plus the FCT have debts management offices established, it’s just that in the states they have different institutional arrangements and there are some states that have them as a separate entity just like the federal government. States like Lagos and some other states in the country have single debt management offices.

“In other states, the office is sub-zoned under the Ministry of Finance or the office of the accountant general. But in terms of establishment by the states, all the 36 states plus the FCT have debt management offices”, he said.