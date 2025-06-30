Most Residents In St Lucia Have Nigerian Roots – Alvina Reynolds

President of the Saint Lucian Senate, Alvina Reynolds, has emphasized the ancestral links between Nigeria and Saint Lucia, citing an 1815 British census that showed most residents of the Caribbean island originated from Nigeria.

“Of the 16,282 enslaved people in Saint Lucia that year, 3,488 were born in Africa. Of these, 34% were from Nigeria, 11% from the Nigeria-Cameroon region, and 22% from the Congo. The remaining 12,794 were born in Saint Lucia, with most of their forefathers coming from Senegambia and Nigeria,” she said.

Reynolds made the remarks on Monday during her address at the joint session of the Lucian bicameral parliament, where she welcomed Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, on a historic State Visit.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga, Reynolds described Tinubu’s visit as a symbolic moment of cultural reconnection and historical significance.

“The legacy of the transatlantic slave trade, which spanned more than 350 years, forged an unbreakable historical and cultural link between Africa and the Caribbean,” she said.

She described Tinubu’s visit as the rekindling of “a mission to reunite us with our homeland and for our people to work together.”

Reynolds also paid tribute to one of Saint Lucia’s most distinguished sons, Sir Darnley Alexander, who migrated to Nigeria in 1957 and later served as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1975 to 1979—the only non-Nigerian to have held the office in the country’s post-independence history.

“This mission, Your Excellency, continues with Catholic priests from Nigeria who have answered the call and come to Saint Lucia to serve, one of whom is our special guest this morning—Father Festus,” she noted.

Reynolds highlighted the significance of the timing of Tinubu’s address, saying, “Your address to this Parliament today could not have occurred at a more auspicious time, for today is World Parliament Day—an occasion to reflect on the essential role of Parliament and the service we provide as representatives to our people.”

Recognizing Tinubu’s long-standing commitment to democracy and good governance, she said:

“Given your fights, Mr. President, in the past for democratic government in your country, it is a further honour to have you and the Heads of Government of the OECS Member States observe this day with us.”

Responding to President Tinubu’s remarks, Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre described the visit as a moment of “freedom and celebration” and a powerful symbol of the enduring spiritual and cultural bond between the Caribbean and Africa.

He emphasized the ancestral and emotional ties between Saint Lucia and West Africa, describing his country as “a small fragment of Africa” where the “genetic Nigerian connection cannot be erased, and a shared cultural chord cannot be broken.”

“Our people have been separated, but nothing has ever been able to separate us spiritually and culturally from West Africa, where some of our ancestors came from and for whom our hearts continually yearn.

“We are African people who have made permanent homes for ourselves on this side of the Atlantic, on the hills and valleys of the plantations on which we were enslaved… But we have built these homes, Mr. President, not for ourselves, but in the service of all humanity, especially Africa, in whose direction we continually watch, wait, hope and pray for our future redemption,” he added.

With a touch of humor, Pierre compared the size of Saint Lucia to a local government in Lagos:

“Our population is smaller than that of Eti-Osa Local Government in Lagos State,” he said, “but we are a proud, sovereign nation with a heart and spirit deeply connected to the world, Nigeria, and West Africa.”

The Prime Minister also commended the contributions of the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia, especially in healthcare, religion, cuisine, tourism, and social development.

“We warmly welcome every Nigerian who calls Saint Lucia home,” he affirmed.