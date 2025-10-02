Most People Didn’t Believe We Could Beat Liverpool – Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has dedicated Galatasaray’s stunning 1-0 victory over Premier League champions Liverpool to his teammates and the club’s fans, saying belief within the squad made the difference — even when many doubted them.

Osimhen, who was named Man of the Match, scored the only goal of the night in Istanbul on Tuesday, calmly converting a 16th-minute penalty to seal one of Galatasaray’s most memorable UEFA Champions League wins in recent years. “Congratulations to the team; it was a very tough opponent.

Most people didn’t believe we could beat Liverpool – except for the people you see here,” Osimhen told reporters after the match, referring to his teamm a t e s a n d coachi n g staff. The Nigerian star, who recently joined the Turkish champions in a high-profile move, described the win as personal and emotional, especially after missing recent games due to injury.

“I’ve been away from the team, but for me, this is the biggest team in the world. We got a big win for Galatasaray and for me. The fans were the reason I came here. It’s an honour to have them support me like this. Thanks to them, I always play better. I love Galatasaray and the fans,” he added.

The result was a perfect response from Galatasaray after they suffered a 5-1 defeat away to Eintracht Frankfurt in their opening group game last month. Osimhen’s early goal gave them confidence, and the team held firm against sustained Liverpool pressure throughout the match.