Most Ondo Guber Aspirants in The Race to Make Up Number –Akinfolarin

Mayowa Akinfolarin is a two time Deputy Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly. He also spent eight years at the National Assembly representing Odigbo/Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Federal Constituency. In this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, he speaks on the forthcoming governorship election in the state, why he is in the race and his plans if elected

What are your chances of winning the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket, considering the number of aspirants, particularly the governor, who is also interested in the party’s ticket?

You and I know that only very few of them are serious. APC is a progressive family, so it is within the fundamental human right of every individual within the party to vie for any office but we know those who are serious and those who want to run just to mark the register that they were once aspirants. Of all the people jostling for the number one seat in Ondo State, I can tell you that I am the most experienced and the one with the strongest grassroots appeal. I have been a political player of note for a while in this state. I was twice deputy speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and for two consecutive terms, I represented Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo federal constituency of Ondo State at the National Assembly, among others and the records are there in the public domain for everyone to see. So, I am a people’s politician and I have earned the trust of my people over time.

Are you saying you will defeat the other aspirants for the ticket?

Every major stakeholder in APC in Ondo State today is on my side and 90 per cent of them have been my friends for decades and they all know that I do not promise and fail. Otherwise, you will not see the caliber of politicians who were present at our last stakeholders’ meeting that happened within a very short notice. These are politicians who command very large following in their respective domains. They are all looking for someone they have access to and I am no stranger to all of them and indeed to the people of the state. At every point, my door has always been open.

Why are you interested in the governorship race?

I have been holding public offices for a while and in all the elective positions I have occupied, I have always advocated for policies, projects and programmes that directly and positively impact the ordinary man in the society, especially in Ondo State. I know every administration in Ondo State inside out, so I can tell you that over time, there seems to have been a lot of gaps between government and the people of the state. Please don’t get me wrong, I did not say those who governed before now did not have their own impact but I am a practical person. I relate well with the grassroots, young and old people and even high flyers across Ondo State and I know where the shoe pinches. I have home-grown solutions to our problems. What works in Lagos, Abuja, Rivers and the likes may not work in Ondo State because we have our own peculiarities and I speak the language of the masses.

What is your blueprint for developing the state?

My approach to governance is quite different and those who are familiar with my trajectory will tell you this. I believe in a bottom-up approach to governance. My plan will be to assemble a creative team of technocrats and politicians and we are going to be delivering programmes that address businesses at local level, call it microeconomics, you are right, because those small scale businesses that are often neglected are the bedrock of every developing society and ours is no exemption. We will be focusing, especially on farmers, artisans, traders, entrepreneurs and the likes. When elected, our government will create the enabling environment for them to thrive. We are going to deliberately empower our young people to be job creators and not job seekers. Our market women will be given access to loans and grants in a very coordinated way. Let me also say that the young people are like the driving force behind every one of my projects and this is not exempted. They have taken ownership of my governorship project from day one.

So, I am familiar with their thinking and for the first time, the government will be attending to their needs in practical terms not just on paper. The civil service will be repositioned for productivity and the welfare of all workers will be the best you can get anywhere in the country. We are in a hurry to make our people trust government once again. Under my watch, education, healthcare and infrastructure will flourish.

Every aspirant talks a lot about young people during campaigns only for them to forget them once elected. How will yours be different?

They forget them because some of them just go on Google to copy ideas from all over the world and probably said a lot of things during campaigns that are not realistic. Talk is cheap, they say. I have walked the talk before and I will do it again. I feel so worried seeing Nigerian graduates roam the streets after their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme and that was why I sponsored a bill to establish the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund to ensure that these young people who have acquired one skill or the other during their service year are able to get enough resources to stand on their own and become employers of labor rather than looking for jobs.

Ondo State is known as an agrarian state; what are your plans for farmers?

Food security is key on my agenda. I am a son of a farmer, I am also a part-time farmer and most of the farmers at the grassroots in the 18 local government areas of Ondo State are people I relate with regularly and I know their plights. I know what they need to grow and produce in large quantities and quality. We must be able to feed ourselves before talking about industrialisation. Government must be deliberate and invest massively in agriculture. As a matter of fact, America, which happens to be one of the greatest countries in the world today, has millions of people who are farmers and they con- tribute greatly to food production. We cannot be doing the same thing every year and expect a different result. This time, we are doing it differently with the common people at the heart of it. I am a practical politician and I want to do things that will impact positively on the lives of our people.

What are your plans to industrialise Ondo state?

First thing first; we must prioritise agriculture in all ways and find a better way of improving on the techniques through partnerships and exposure. We are going to do agriculture on a large scale and even export. We must critically have a look at infrastructure, security, education and healthcare even power, among others. We don’t want to pay lip service to industrialisation. Those before us had failed in this regard because they also failed to answer the critical questions before jumping into industrialization. Are we going to industrialize? Yes but we are going to take it one step at a time and definitely get there.

Is it true that you’re being sponsored by some cabal in the presidency?

Cabal is an overused lexicon in the Nigerian political dictionary. Don’t forget I was at the National Assembly for eight years as a member representing Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo federal constituency of Ondo state and you must know that one of the key responsibilities of a federal lawmaker is lobbying and networking. To the glory of God, I served without blemish and this endeared me to many influential individuals from all walks of life. All I can say is that I am sufficiently close to the people at the top either at the national or sub-national level and they can attest to my competence and capability.

What is your relationship with President Bola Tinubu?

The President is my benefactor and I say it everywhere I go. His leadership prowess is immeasurable and his knack for excellence is second to none. One thing you must know about the president is that he listens and you must have seen it from the way he listens to Nigerians and addresses issues swiftly, regardless of ethnic and political affiliations. President Ahmed Tinubu is a com- passionate leader who means well for Nigerians. God has brought him at this time to come and rescue us and we must not distract him. All we can do is start praying for him whether you are a Christian or a Muslim. The president needs our prayers and support.

But the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu’s administration seems to be making life more difficult for Nigerians, what’s the way out?

First, let me appreciate Mr. President for taking the right steps since he assumed office on May 29, 2023. He has demonstrated that he understands issues affecting every Nigerian and he is attending to it with a lot of commitment. Although, I am not surprised and I am sure many Nigerians are not surprised that the president is meticulous in implementing key elements of the renewed hope agenda. Looking at his antecedents as Lagos state governor, Nigerians will soon start smiling. I can assure you. I don’t envy the president at all because he inherited a struggling economy and you know why I respect him? He is not complaining, rather he is working day and night to ensure Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy – that is the number one quality of a good leader. If we don’t reform now, we will suffer for it later. Let’s make the right sacrifice for the sake of our children and our children’s children.

Nigerians are becoming more impatient with the present administration because nothing has really changed in the country No! You can’t say nothing has changed. In about six months, the president has displayed purposeful leadership by reinvesting the money saved from fuel subsidies in health, education, job creation and infrastructure. For the first time in a long time, states received almost double of their allocations and none of them is complaining about payment of salaries. They can now do more at the state level, which is taking governance close to the people. Nigerians just need to be a little patient because some of the plans in the renewed hope agenda have long- term goals while some positive results will begin to manifest very soon. The good thing is that the president is aware of all these and he is addressing them one step at a time.

How do you think the economy of the state can be best managed?

I have said it before and I will repeat it. Ondo State money will be used for Ondo State people. Every penny we make in this state will be spent in this state. No capital flight, I can assure you of that. We will also discourage wastage and ensure that our people come first. Those who know me can attest to the fact that I am not extravagant and the office will not change me. We will prioritise things that matter to our people and not waste money on elephant projects that have no positive impact on the people of the state. What is important is that we will be transparent and accountable. We will spend Ondo State money for Ondo State people.