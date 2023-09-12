Most NASS Members Ignorant Of Parties’ Manifestoes – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said its Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI) is to be strengthened for capacity building of members of political parties.

PDP Deputy National Chairman, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, who also doubles as Chairman of the PDI Establishment Committee, regretted that most members of the National Assembly don’t know the manifestoes of their parties.

Arapaja, who spoke at the inauguration of the committee by the PDP acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagun, said PDI is out to bridge the gap.

“Before now normally after elections people come for training, seminars, workshops, on the art of governance.

“We need to develop the capacity of these people and by doing that, you will deepen democracy in Nigeria; that is the gap that the PDI is expected to fill.

“We need the help of our governors and other stakeholders to bring it back to its feet so that the benefits meant for Nigerians, the political party faithful will be realised,” he pleaded.

The Chairman stated that apart from capacity building, PDI could be a source of revenue generation for the PDP, if it is well managed.

“This source of revenue can obviously take care of itself – the salaries of the institute and have something to give back to the party itself,” he added.

He called for the independence of the institute, stating that it could be a platform to reach out to non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and the rest of the world.

Acting National Chairman Ambassador Damagun, PDP is the first political party in Nigeria to set an institute for capacity development.

Damagun explained that the aim of inaugurating the committee is to make PDI a hub for research and political development.

“PDP is the only party that has that foresight to have that kind of institution that can research and develop the democratic tenets.

“We have embarked on this mission. Ours is to put in our effort so that it can help in the development of democracy within the Nigerian context and even beyond,” he stated.

He enjoined the committee members, whose are saddled with the responsibility of selecting a new director general of the institute, to be fair and select the best hand that will manage the institute.

“You are carefully selected as members of this Establishment Committee because you have distinguished yourselves from where you came from, to kick start the process of bringing someone that can pilot this institute.

“We will give you a free hand but you should also do it with the fear of God. Whoever you are bringing to this institute should be someone who can stand the test of time.

“This assignment is time-bound. The Chairman (Arapaja) knows that we want this assignment concluded as soon as possible so that the institute can kick start in earnest,” Damagun added.