Most Marriages Crash As A Result Of Phone Peeping, Kwankwaso To New Weeded Couples

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has reawakened the consciousness of the 3600 couples that most marriages crashed because of Wives peeping into their Husband’s GSM Phones.

He said, “My single advice to all of you 3600 couples, apart from all the advice dished out to you by Ullamas, Elders and many other eminent Persons to be in peace with your hobbies, is that you should keep away from your Husband’s GSM Phones because those acts bring to an end many Marriages”.

“Therefore, you should avoid checking your spouse’s phone in order to avoid anything that could lead to the marriage break-up.”

Mr Kwankwaso gave the advice in his remarks during the reception organized for the couples by the state government at the government house on Saturday.

He said checking spouses’ phones in married couples is one of the major causes of marriage breakup in the country, advising them to shun anything that could cause crises among them.

“You have been advised by all and sundry. I believe you have been advised a thousand times. Ulamas, parents, relatives and even business people have advised you on how to live peacefully with one another.

“But, I have one single advice for you. That is checking spouses’ phones. Don’t peep your spouse’s phones as that is the major cause of marriage breakup.

“We have made the right choice by electing Abba Kabir Yusuf as our governor. He is a good leader who has continued with our legacies. Such of legacies is this mass wedding.

“Apart from this, he is delivering mass-oriented projects. We call on the good people of Kano state to support his administration,” Kwankwaso appealed.

In his address, Governor Abba Yusuf said the beneficiaries of the mass wedding were selected across the 44 Local Government areas and the 484 wards of the state.

According to him, not less than 30 couples were selected from each of the 44 Local Government areas of the state.

He said the government took full responsibility for the marriage, which includes payment of dowry, provision of furniture, wedding food stuff and N20,000 grant for the brides to start up small-scale businesses in the comfort of their matrimonial houses.

He urged the couples to live peacefully in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

In his welcome remarks earlier, the Commander General, Kano Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa said no fewer than 1,500 couples tied the knot yesterday.

According to Mr Daurawa, out of the 3600 couples, the wedding of 264 had been suspended as they had tested positive for some ailments and are undergoing medical treatment.

He said after taking the medication, a new date would be announced for the wedding of the remaining 264 couples.

The Islamic cleric pointed out that the wedding scheme had followed due and transparent process, commending the state government for the mind gesture.

While praying for the couples to have long-lasting marital bliss, Mr Daurawa urged them to fear God in dealing with one another