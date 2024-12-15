Most Leaders In Nigeria Have Low Moral Quotient – Ewhrudjakpo

Share

The Acting Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has disclosed that most leaders and followers in the country have low moral quotient adding that they also promote values that are detrimental to societal development.

This he said has made the Nigerian society not to make any appreciable progress expected of it thereby misplacing priorities.

Speaking at the weekend at a funeral programme in honour of the departed Amananaowei of Agbere, His Royal Highness John Bikumo Maseri, at Agbere Town in the Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, he said a greater percentage of the nation’s citizenry had thrown away integrity, forthrightness, truth as well as fairness, and pursuing material gains that will not add any value to their souls when they die.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, he called for value re-orientation and expressed hope that the country could still attain greatness if the citizenry retrace their steps and imbibe the right values.

Commenting on the life and times of the departed paramount ruler of Agbere, Ewhrudjakpo described the late John Maseri as a humble man with integrity who served his community right from youth to when he died.

He said Governor Douye Diri and himself benefitted from the late Amananaowei’s royal blessings and support that contributed to the victory of their first and second-term political ambitions.

Ewhrudjakpo, who expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family, the Chiefs and the people of Agbere Community, urged them to build on the legacy of peace and unity bequeathed by the departed traditional ruler.

The statement reads: “The morality deck or roof level in our society is so low that even dwarfs cannot enter into our houses. In our society today, wrong is seen as right either as a result of money or right is seen as wrong because of the influence of political interest.”

“And so, today I prescribe that we should avoid seeing our valuables (material possessions) as our moral quotient. We should have the right values because we are more meaningful if we have good values.”

“We are miserable and useless to the extent that when we die, our valuables cannot give us any value after death. But those who have the right values, have integrity and by extension, honour in society.”

“Amananaowei’s worked for the progress of his community. He was not born into greatness but he worked to attain greatness. Morality is what he has taught us.”

“He doesn’t want to be remembered by the valuables he has but by the values he stands for. Unfortunately, as a people and as a country, most of us have placed priority on the wrong values. That is why we are not making the desired progress.”

In his tribute, the Member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Chief Fred Agbedi, equally noted that Maseri lived for and promoted the right ideals as a community leader.

Chief Agbedi, who spoke in Izon, narrated his personal relationship with the deceased, acknowledging the support the late Agbere leader gave to him and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in all his campaign visits to the community.

On his part, the Acting Amananaowei of Agbere, His Royal Highness Kennedy Odiowei, thanked Governor Douye Diri, his deputy, Ewhrudjakpo, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Maxwell Ebibai, and everyone who contributed to the success of their departed royal father.

According to the biography presented by the first son of the deceased, Mr Oweilade Maseri, the late John Bikumo Maseri who died at the age of 71, served Agbere in different capacities, ranging from youth president to chairman of CDC and several other committees before his election as Amananaowei on 11th January 2014.

Highpoint of the funeral programme was the unveiling of a book titled “AGBERE: A History of Its Founding, People and Precedents” by the Acting Governor, Senator Ewhrudjakpo, authored by the pioneer Chief Historian and Archivist of Bayelsa State, Professor Stephen Temegha Olali.

