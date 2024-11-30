Most Expensive Thing On Me Is My Skin – Toke Makinwa

Share

Nigerian on-air media personality, Toke Makinwa has disclosed that her skin is the most expensive asset on her body, narrating how she spent $700 on a face mask.

In a viral video shared on her Instagram page, the movie star recounted the significant amount of money she spends on skincare, highlighting her commitment to achieving and maintaining flawless skin.

She said: “See my skin, eey God. The most expensive thing on me is my skin. The amount of money I spend on my skin, whew! You know, it used to change—jewellery, shoes, bags, etc.—but now it’s my skin.”

Speaking further, Toke Makinwa revealed that she once purchased a face mask for $700, emphasizing her dedication to quality skincare. “I am always thinking about my skin.”

Toke’s revelation has, however, sparked reactions on social media with fans praising her glowing complexion while others expressing amazement at the high cost of her skincare regimen.

A social media user @keneofficial reacted, “A lot of the skincare products we use are the cause of some of the health challenges we have.”

Another user @emerald.g.onyi added, “Spending so much on skin care and still using filters is wild.”

