Most Deaths Linked To Consumption Of Fake Products – Koku-Obiyai

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, has warned that many chronic health conditions and preventable deaths in the state are linked to the consumption and use of fake and substandard products flooding local markets.

Speaking to journalists in Yenagoa, Koku-Obiyai decried the rising influx of counterfeit drugs, beverages, cosmetics, and other harmful goods being sold across the state.

She revealed that the state government had already arrested some offenders, confiscated their goods, and discarded the harmful items, stressing that urgent steps are needed from all stakeholders to tackle the menace.

According to her, the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Health, Environmental Sanitation Authority, and the Consumer Protection Unit of the Ministry of Trade and Investment are working together to curb the proliferation of substandard products.

The Commissioner urged residents to be extra vigilant when shopping, advising them to always check expiry dates, NAFDAC registration numbers, and product quality before purchase.

“If a product is far cheaper than the normal price, that should raise a red flag. The same applies to the water we drink. Many of us consume bottled or sachet water without knowing how it is processed,” she cautioned.

Koku-Obiyai, a professional nurse, expressed concern over the rising cases of kidney and liver diseases, as well as other health complications linked to harmful substances in counterfeit products.

“You see children and adults alike coming down with life-threatening illnesses. Some fake drugs, soft drinks, and creams contain dangerous chemicals that directly damage the liver, kidney, and lungs. When harmful creams are applied to the skin, they get absorbed into the bloodstream immediately,” she said.

She noted that the Environmental Sanitation Authority is already prosecuting sellers of counterfeit products, while recent inspections at Swali Market revealed expired soft drinks, body creams, and hair relaxers.

“For us as a government, we want Bayelsans to live healthy lives. Anything preventable, we must prevent. The agencies in charge are working closely to curb this trend. The fake products we have seized are being disposed of, and offenders have been arrested,” Koku-Obiyai said.

She assured residents that the government would continue to clamp down on counterfeit goods while protecting whistleblowers.

“We urge Bayelsans to remain vigilant, educate their children, and report suspicious items to the Ministry of Trade and Investment’s Consumer Protection Unit. Confidentiality is guaranteed. Anything too cheap should be treated as a red alert,” she added.