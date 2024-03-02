MOSOP Warns Perpetrators as 6 Go Missing After Gunmen Attack Ogoni Community

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has condemned the attack on Ledor Community in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State by gunmen allegedly seeking to grab land in Ogoni. According to MOSOP, the gunmen carried out the attack in the early hours of Friday March 1, 2024 leading to the shooting of one person, while six persons are currently being searched for by the people of the community.

MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke cited eyewitness accounts of the shooting of Chief Nule Yarakor, the deputy paramount ruler of Ledor community, who is said to be in a critical condition and had been taken to a safe place for medical attention. Nsuke added that the attack is coming barely four days after representatives of the NNPC Limited came into the community to allegedly force the laying of gas pipelines and were turned back because their identity and mission could not be properly verified.

He also quoted a source, who reported that six persons have been confirmed missing and that efforts made to reach them by phone and through their family members have been fruitless as there are still no clues regarding their whereabouts. Nsuke said that the community has been completely deserted, describing that unprovoked attack as “the return of barbarism,” warning against violent attacks on Ogoni residents. He regretted that the attack was coming at a time MOSOP was engaged in frantic efforts to find a lasting solution to the Ogoni problem and called on “Ogoni people to defend themselves in the best ways possible.”

The MOSOP President added: “The reported attacks on the residents of Ledor in Ban Ogoi axis of Tai Local Government area signalled the return of barbarism and oil company backed attacks against Ogoni. “It is unfortunate that this attack is coming at a time we are making frantic efforts to resolve the Ogoni problem and we hope that it does not escalate to jeopardize our conflict resolution efforts.” Nsuke then called on the people to take all measures necessary to defend themselves, noting that at this time, “the most important thing is to protect yourselves.

“We will call on our people to adopt all measures possible to defend themselves. It is important that they do so as a matter of right and I approve of all means including traditional measures to protect the people from further attacks.” The MOSOP leader also called on the Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Federal Government to take immediate steps to bring the situation under control, noting that it is pertinent to get the NNPC to stay action in order not to cause a further deterioration in the security situation.