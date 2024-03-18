MOSOP Voids Wai-Ogosu Election as President

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has declared that the purported election held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State that saw the emergence of Engr. Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu as president of MOSOP as a nullity.

A statement by Alex Akori, MOSOP secretary general, said the umbrella Ogoni outfit, which is known for its stand against injustice “cannot be built on lawlessness and injustice itself.” He also said Nsuke, who was elected on December 19, 2018, “has since performed creditably well and continues to pursue causes that advance the interests of the Ogoni people and the entire country.”

He added: “MOSOP therefore wishes to state that no individual or group can be allowed to subvert the cause of justice or institute illegality as a system in MOSOP. “We note, in the interest of the general public, that there is only one president of MOSOP, the person of Mr Fegalo Nsuke, who was elected on December 19, 2018 at the MOSOP Secretariat, Peace and Freedom Centre, Bori-Ogoni.”